Lewis, Norberta age 90

Norberta Lewis (nee Ritchie, nee Krawczyk) laid down her sword on April 23rd, 2020. It was not a surrender or admission of defeat, it was her decision that after 90 trips around the sun she had done what she set out to do.

Norberta was born May 10th, 1929 in Hammond, IN to the late Casimir Joseph Krawczyk and Anna Tokarz Krawczyk. She bore two sons from her first marriage to Victor Ritchie (Chris and Victor) and was widowed. She then married Andrew Lewis and had one daughter (Andrea) and 6 sons (Gregory, Daniel, Paul, Patrick, Andrew, and David). She also helped raise Andrew’s son from his first marriage, Eric. It doesn’t require a degree in mathematics to surmise that there are numerous grandchildren and some great-grandchildren as well.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mauston, WI.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

