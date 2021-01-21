Level 3 Convicted Sex Offender Being Released to Live in Village of Oakdale (Monroe Co.)

A Level 3 convicted Sex Offender has been released in Monroe County and will temporarily be living in the Village of Oakdale. 52 year old Michael Ziegler will be temporarily living at 109 West Badger Drive in the Village of Oakdale. Ziegler will be monitored by the Wisconsin DOC which includes a lifetime of GPS monitoring and a lifetime on the Sex Offender Registration. Ziegler was convicted of the following 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (1996), 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (1996), and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior (2000).

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.