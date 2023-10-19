Level 1 Playoff Football Scores from Friday Night

Division 3

Baraboo 27 Tomah 26

Division 4

West Salem 33 Adams-Friendship 14

Lodi 49 Mauston 3

Xavier 42 Wisconsin Dells 7

Division 6

Coleman 31 Onalaska Luther 21

Division 7

Cashton 48 Blair-Taylor 22

Cochrane-Fountain City 14 New Lisbon 8

Bangor 28 Royall 0

Potosi/Cassville 40 Hillsboro 0

Source: WRJC.com







