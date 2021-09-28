Lester, Gary S. Age 74 of New Lisbon & Formerly

Gary S. Lester age 74 of New Lisbon WI, formerly of Elgin Ill. Passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Gary was the son of Russell and Lucille (Rosenquist) Lester and was born on December 23, 1946 in Oak Park, IL.

Gary graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, IL. After high school Gary enlisted in the United States Army serving from June 1966 to June 1968 and was boots on the ground serving in Vietnam. Gary moved to Elgin, IL, where he worked for the Exelon Company. He started his career as a lineman, working his way up the ladder to a teacher for the business, then in parts and retired in management after 37 years. He later moved to New Lisbon in 2005 and was united in marriage to Cheryl A. Edwards on August 27th, 2008

Gary was a DJ in Illinois and Wisconsin for various cruise nights. He had so much fun DJing at car shows around the area. He was a fan of antique cars as long as he built them. He enjoyed building model railroading at home in his free time.

Gary is survived by his wife Chery of New Lisbon, his children; Janet (John) Vandeemer of Austin, TX, Kevin (Amy) Lester of Algonquin, IL, grandchildren; Kendall, Kaleb, Kylie, Caitlyn, Jala, close friends Don (Diane) Schnidt of New Lisbon and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and a daughter Colleen Lester.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday October 2, at the Hare Funeral Home from 12:00PM until the times of service. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. Military Honors will follow the Memorial Service. The family would appreciate memorials to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter (W5096 WI-82, Mauston, WI 53948). The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







