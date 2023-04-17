Lessons from the Wisconsin Supreme Court race: Why the alarm bells for Republicans are ringing louder
The outcome of Wisconsin’s 2023 spring election continue a pattern of setbacks for Republicans in the Trump Era.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM
Tribal lands in Wisconsin now visible on Apple Maps, including landmarks and places for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Drivers using Apple Maps for navigation will now know when they're traveling through tribal lands in Wisconsin and across the continent.
Wisconsin voters showed much less support for school district referendums this April
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM
This spring's election saw the lowest passage rate for school district referendums in over a decade.
Tuition will be going up for UWGB students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM
UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander says students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan should pay the same as those at the four-year campus.
8,000 pounds of lettuce for 80,000 salads: Howard-Suamico Schools grows greens in class
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Using 29 hydroponic garden towers, the district plans to bring fresher produce to school meals, cut costs and reduce its carbon footprint.
Small businesses thrive in Door County, study says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The national county-by-county study took into account the percentage of income generated by small businesses last year and over the past five years.
U.P. paper mill employee dies from fungal infection as outbreak investigation continues
by Detroit Free Press on April 17, 2023 at 3:25 AM
The paper mill shut down Friday as authorities search for the source of a rare fungus suspected of sickening nearly 100 workers.
One dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash near a farm in Forestville
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM
The Door County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle flipped on its roof and a man unresponsive nearby Friday afternoon on Mill Road.
Child sexual abuse charges dismissed in case against former Green Bay music teacher
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM
Kelton Jennings was arrested in April 2022. He taught fifth-grade music at seven schools in the Green Bay School District. He was hired in 2021.
