Less than two weeks after a strike, a Green Bay Starbucks won its union election
The employees of the Starbucks on Auto Plaza Way and Main Street in Green Bay petitioned for union representation in October.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Man who was cleared in fatal Green Bay gas station shooting fined for not having a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Former Green Bay resident Jaylene Edwards convicted of handgun misdemeanor in 2021 shooting death of a former Green Bay woman.
2022 World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM
2022 World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton
Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for Noon, December 17, 2022 at Necedah WI,...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday night 12/1
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Johnson, Baldwin both vote ‘yes’ to avert rail strike
by Bob Hague on December 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Wisconsin’s US Senators voted Thursday for a measure to avert a nationwide rail strike. Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson voted ‘yes’ to send the measure to President Biden’s desk. The Senate vote was 80-15. […]
Fact check: Evers says majorities of Wisconsin voters support restoring Roe, legalizing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says "An overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support restoring #Roe and legalizing marijuana."
Woman dies in Marinette shooting; man in custody
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM
A 32-year-old woman died after being shot Thursday afternoon at the Trolley Station Apartments, according to the Marinette Police Department.
With another heated Wisconsin election around the corner, Republicans hope to defuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The Supreme Court election comes as a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's abortion ban could wind up in front of the justices.
