Lesko, Mark Thomas Age 75 of Elroy

Mark Thomas Lesko, age 75, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2024, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post #115, 402 Franklin St, Elroy, WI 53929. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com