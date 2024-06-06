Lesko, Mark Thomas Age 75 of Elroy

Mark Thomas Lesko, age 75, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2024, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.  

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post #115, 402 Franklin St, Elroy, WI 53929.  The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com



