Lenorud, Walter Age 94 of Mauston

Walter Lenorud, age 94, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on his birthday,

December 4, 2021.

He was born to Christ and Cornelia (Peterson) Lenorud in Valley City, North Dakota on

December 4, 1927. Walter proudly served in the United States Army near the end of World War

II in Italy. He returned home after his time in the service to take care of his mother when he met

the love of his life, Dorothy, on a hayride.

Walter married Dorothy Brenny on June 25, 1952 in Foley Minnesota. They made their home in

Mauston, Wisconsin for sixty-five years. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish and

supporter of St. Patrick’s School.

Walter raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. He found joy in

woodworking and building – especially his prized gazebo. Every Monday would find him

meticulously mowing and raking his lawn and every weekend sitting by his fire pit. He loved old

cars, taking Sunday drives, and watching the Packers and Badgers. He had a knack for making

new friends and talking to people wherever he went and mapping out routes for family vacations

and camping trips. Walt loved spending time with his family playing cards and games – and

always winning. He was known for making everyone feel welcome, his stellar Christmas

decorations, and his heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.

Walter is survived by his children, Janice Arger, Ann Hutton, David (Shelley) Lenorud, Denise

Householder, Connie (Alan) Schroeder; his grandchildren, Leslie Householder (Andy Zobal),

Douglas Householder, Stacy Lenorud, Brent (Gina) Lenorud, Kristofor (Jessica) Lenorud,

Rachel (Pete) Knaeble, Brian (Lindsay) Hutton, Sarah (Jesse) Miller, Sydney, Jason, and Teddy

Schroeder; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank (Angela) Brenny and many cherished

cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; son-in-law, John Arger; parents, Christ

and Cornelia; brothers, Kenneth and Chester Lenorud; sisters, Gladys Peake, Eleanor Paulson,

and Madelyn Paulson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

A mass of Christian burial for Walter will be held on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 pm at St.

Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Rev. John Potaczek will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for St. Patrick’s Church where Walter ushered

parishioners to their seats every Sunday for many years.

