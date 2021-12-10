Lenorud, Walter Age 94 of Mauston
Walter Lenorud, age 94, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on his birthday,
December 4, 2021.
He was born to Christ and Cornelia (Peterson) Lenorud in Valley City, North Dakota on
December 4, 1927. Walter proudly served in the United States Army near the end of World War
II in Italy. He returned home after his time in the service to take care of his mother when he met
the love of his life, Dorothy, on a hayride.
Walter married Dorothy Brenny on June 25, 1952 in Foley Minnesota. They made their home in
Mauston, Wisconsin for sixty-five years. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish and
supporter of St. Patrick’s School.
Walter raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. He found joy in
woodworking and building – especially his prized gazebo. Every Monday would find him
meticulously mowing and raking his lawn and every weekend sitting by his fire pit. He loved old
cars, taking Sunday drives, and watching the Packers and Badgers. He had a knack for making
new friends and talking to people wherever he went and mapping out routes for family vacations
and camping trips. Walt loved spending time with his family playing cards and games – and
always winning. He was known for making everyone feel welcome, his stellar Christmas
decorations, and his heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.
Walter is survived by his children, Janice Arger, Ann Hutton, David (Shelley) Lenorud, Denise
Householder, Connie (Alan) Schroeder; his grandchildren, Leslie Householder (Andy Zobal),
Douglas Householder, Stacy Lenorud, Brent (Gina) Lenorud, Kristofor (Jessica) Lenorud,
Rachel (Pete) Knaeble, Brian (Lindsay) Hutton, Sarah (Jesse) Miller, Sydney, Jason, and Teddy
Schroeder; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank (Angela) Brenny and many cherished
cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; son-in-law, John Arger; parents, Christ
and Cornelia; brothers, Kenneth and Chester Lenorud; sisters, Gladys Peake, Eleanor Paulson,
and Madelyn Paulson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.
A mass of Christian burial for Walter will be held on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 pm at St.
Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Rev. John Potaczek will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for St. Patrick’s Church where Walter ushered
parishioners to their seats every Sunday for many years.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
