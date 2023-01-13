LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal

The Wisconsin State Senate’s Republican leader has released his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus, released the plan Friday. “This proposal will fundamentally transform Wisconsin’s individual income tax and keep more […] Source: WRN.com







