Leis, Arthur Joseph, age 88 of rural Westby

Arthur Joseph Leis, 88, of rural Westby, WI, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI, with his loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, August 20, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Burial will follow in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Pine Hollow. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation, Sunday, August 19, beginning with praying the rosary at 1:00 and concluding at 4:00 p.m. all at Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

