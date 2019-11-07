Legislature won’t act on Evers’ gun control proposals

The Wisconsin Legislature convenes in Madison on Thursday for a special session on gun control. But convening is about all either chamber will do, as Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate have made it clear they won’t be debating the proposals which Democratic Governor Tony Evers wants them to consider. Evers called the special […]

