Legislator demands Green Bay ditch recording devices
A state lawmaker wants officials in Green Bay to remove recording devices they installed in City Hall. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the city installed microphones between the winter of 2021 and the summer of 2022 on City Hall’s…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Police investigate Green Bay shooting that left one person dead, another injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM
A fatal shooting in Green Bay appeared to be an "isolated incident," according to police.
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is expected to top $6 million in spending. And that's just...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is getting big money from outside groups leading to record spending in one of the hotly contested races in the country.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM
-
Gesler, Patricia “Patty” Age 69 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM
-
SBC Boys Basketball Royall at Brookwood Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 2:53 AM
-
City of Green Bay defends audio capabilities of security cameras after City Council...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM
Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was "stunned" that city officials installed microphones in security system; city says system is "lawful and commonplace."
-
5 things to know about St. Norbert College's new president
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM
The new president is the first woman to lead the school in its 125-year history.
-
UW-Madison expands tuition promise for low-income students to cover room, board and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM
Tuition represents less than half the cost of attending UW-Madison. The new program will cover other costs, including housing, meals and books.
-
Fuller, David Lee Age 74 of North Freedom
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.