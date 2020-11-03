Legislative races on the ballot in Wisconsin
(((WisconsinReport))) IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. —- WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. (((WiscReport News))) ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. (((WisconsinReport))) PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT’S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk’s office or dropbox location (if available). (((WiscReport News))) You can find your clerk’s office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. (((WisconsinReport))) Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted. (((WisconsinReport))) FIND and FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WE ARE WiscReport on TWITTER AND FACEBOOK. (((WiscReport))) STANDBY FOR MORE NEWS AND INFO ON OUR NEWS TICKER: ->>>>>>>>>>
The makeup of the next legislative session is on the ballot in Wisconsin for Election Day. All 99 seats in the state Assembly and 16 of the state Senate’s 33 seats are up for election. Not all of these are contested races. Republicans currently control the Assembly, 63-34, with two seats vacant. Republicans control the […]
All 8 Wisconsin House seats on the ballot Tuesday
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM
The presidential election is the only statewide race on the ballot in Wisconsin, but there’s a lot more at stake. All 7 seats in Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation are being contested In the 1st District, Republican Representative Bryan […]
President Trump returns to Wisconsin for election eve rally in Kenosha, his 5th trip to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2020 at 3:13 AM
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told reporters Monday he was worried Trump's visit to the Kenosha Regional Airport could cause COVID-19 to spread.
It's too late to mail back absentee ballots in Wisconsin, but you can still drop them off...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2020 at 12:20 AM
Missed the cutoff to mail your ballot? Here are options to be sure your vote counts in Wisconsin's election.
Wisconsin tops 30% average positivity rate as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The seven-day average of new daily cases hit an all-time high Monday of 4,463, more than six times the average reported two months ago.
Bail set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse at initial Kenosha court appearance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM
The father of a man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out at his initial court hearing Monday, saying militia groups might harbor Rittenhouse.
'He was a Green Bay treasure': Remembering singer-songwriter Dana Erlandson, dead at 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM
The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was a constant on the Green Bay music scene for more than 40 years.
Forensic genealogy led to Racine man's arrest in 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM
Genetic genealogy uses DNA evidence from the scene to find a suspect's relatives and then investigators can narrow that list down to the suspect themselves.
'Latino voices will be heard': Hispanic voters are a rising electoral demographic in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 7:22 PM
"I'm seeing a level of excitement and motivation in our community that I have not seen before. So, Latino voices will be heard." Darryl Morin of Forward Latino.
