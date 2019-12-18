Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others
At the Capitol Wednesday, a Republican controlled committee turned down pay increases for Wisconsin State Patrol troopers. The Joint Committee on Employment Relations rejected increasing annual starting salaries by nearly 24 percent, to $54,000. “We do value the service that the troopers give, but that $14,000 number per person is probably just too big,” said […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Deliveries to Festival Foods stores resume after Green Bay UNFI/SuperValu workers end two-...1 hour ago
- Evers says Wisconsin is open to refugee resettlement in response to presidential order req...1 hour ago
- Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others2 hours ago
- Marshfield police arrest three teens after Tuesday’s threats at high school2 hours ago
- Wilton Man Strikes Horse on HWY1316 hours ago
- Convicted Sex Offender Moving Into Necedah Township6 hours ago
- Democrats Say Voting Purge Isn’t A Crisis, Just An Organizing Challenge6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Finalists Named13 hours ago
- Langworthy Chosen as New MOSES Director13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Part of USDA Cattle Farm Survey13 hours ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline1 day ago
- Reward offered in Beaver Rotary Club Christmas display vandalism1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.