Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others

At the Capitol Wednesday, a Republican controlled committee turned down pay increases for Wisconsin State Patrol troopers. The Joint Committee on Employment Relations rejected increasing annual starting salaries by nearly 24 percent, to $54,000. “We do value the service that the troopers give, but that $14,000 number per person is probably just too big,” said […]

