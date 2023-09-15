Legislative leaders react to Planned Parenthood’s resumption of abortion care in Wisconsin

State legislative leaders reacted to news that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume offering abortion services next week. “We are celebrating the restoration of abortion access for Wisconsinites today, and we are of course going to continue to fight to expand and protect these rights going forward,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said Thursday. […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.