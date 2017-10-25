Legislation would require tighter security at gun stores

Gun stores would be required to make sure their stock is locked up at night, under legislation being proposed at the state Capitol. The bill from state Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) follows a break-in at a Cross Plains gun store last week, in which thieves backed a stolen vehicle into the business in the middle […]

