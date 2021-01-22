Legendary Hank Aaron passes away

Wisconsin lost another one of its all-time great sports legends when Hank Aaron passed away in Atlanta at the age of 86. Aaron debuted with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954 at the age of 20. He played 21 seasons for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta. He returned to Milwaukee ton finish out his career […]

Source: WRN.com







