Legal maneuvers could delay ruling on Wisconsin abortion ban for months
The delays make it likely the case could land at the state Supreme Court after a new justice takes the bench in August.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin now projects the state's record-high budget surplus to hit $6.6 billion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Over the next several months, Governor Tony Evers and the Republican-run state legislature will have to figure out how to spend the money.
Attorney General Josh Kaul says legislative action could end lawsuit over Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
2 dead, 9 injured in series of crashes on I-41 near Appleton Sunday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM
The crashes started with a single-vehicle rollover crash. Subsequent crashes occurred from backed-up traffic.
Lewis, Dave Scott Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Ontario Man Cited After 1 Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Hillsboro Woman Injured in Winter Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM
Republican Amy Loudenbeck concedes to Doug La Follette in Secretary of State race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Loundenbeck's campaign previously said she was awaiting the results of the official canvass, which concluded Monday.
Gunshots strike house on He-Nis-Ra Lane; Green Bay police seek help in finding suspects
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM
Police say the two juveniles and a 55-year-old woman in the house were unhurt, but believe the shooting was intentional
Green Bay prison inmate charged with homicide in stabbing death of fellow inmate
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM
The criminal complaint says Joshua Scolman attacked another inmate with a home-made knife.
