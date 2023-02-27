Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later
WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — Madonna Thunder Hawk remembers the firefights.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Practical Obedience in Ashwaubenon offers custom dog training, solving practical problems
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 1:09 AM
When the pandemic hit, Practical Obedience owner lease space for those who were cautious about visiting in close spaces.
-
WIAA GIRLS Basketball Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM
-
Miller, Bernard “Bud” age 91 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM
-
Stevens, Charles E. Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM
-
Steen, David M. Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM
-
ELIZABETH COLWELL AND NATASHA REYNOLDS EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM
-
Polar Plunge participants jump into frigid Fox River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM
Brr! Check out photos of Polar Plunge participants jumping into the frigid Fox River in De Pere to help raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
-
Beer and booze delivered to your home? It's possible under a new bill in the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM
A bipartisan bill would allow customers to order alcohol for delivery or curbside pick-up from licensed retailers if approved.
-
Should sturgeon spearers use underwater cameras? Here are 4 takeaways from DNR survey
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM
A 2022 DNR sturgeon spearing survey shows how well Lake Winnebago system spearers know their sturgeon, plus increasing support for underwater cameras.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.