Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map
The list of boarding schools in the United States that once sought to “civilize” Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians is getting longer. The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition released a new interactive map Wednesday that includes…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Keith Kutska released. He is last of the 'Monfils Six' to walk out of prison
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 31, 2023 at 3:08 AM
Keith Kutska, 72, was one of six men convicted killing Tom Monfils, a fellow worker at the James River Corp. paper mill in Green Bay, in 1992.
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
See photos from Jackson Elementary's new accessible playground in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM
The playground is the first accessible playground in the Green Bay School District. It has a spongy, flat ground for students of all abilities.
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is stepping down. What he's learned in 17 years on the job
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM
Joe Gow, who started the job in 2007, plans to transition to a faculty role and teach communication studies.
Theodore McCarrick, age 93, ruled not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM
A judge dismissed charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.
Legal filing calls GOP move to remove Protasiewicz from redistricting case an effort 'to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM
The filing argues Republicans were "unhappy with (the April) electoral result, which they could not prevent through gerrymandering."
Top grilling team in the country takes first and second places in Door County BBQ contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Gettin' Basted beat 28 other teams from across the country to win Day 1 of the Washington Island barbecue competition, then placed second on Day 2.
HSHS and Prevea Health internet outage continues Wednesday in Green Bay, elsewhere
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM
All hospitals and clinics in the two health systems are affected.
Wisconsin's economic development agency is falling short of its job goals. Here are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM
A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation isn't meeting its job creation goals.
