Lee, Eugene L. “Gene” Age 84 of Rural Elroy

Eugene L. “Gene” Lee, age 84 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

He was born on October 14, 1936, in the farmhouse on the family farm where he still lives, to Gust Leonard and Blanche (Thompson) Lee. Gene graduated from the Elroy High School and began training to be in the family plumbing business. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Eugene was united in marriage to Shariann Searles on October 15, 1960 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

They began farming on the family farm established in 1855 and it continues family operation with their son presently farming there.

Gene was an avid Wisconsin Sports Fan, especially the Packers and Badgers; he was actively involved in the Stock Market; enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, playing cards and driving around the neighborhood patrolling in his truck. He loved his family, friends and especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Shari of Elroy; sons, Mark (Louise) Lee of Baraboo and Scott (Stacy) Lee of Elroy; grandchildren, Brandon Lee (Amy), Bethany (Jonathan) Brock, Hannah Lee and Nicholas Lee; an expecting Great Grandchild; sister-in-law, Rhita Searles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; son, Michael Lee; brothers, Myron Lee and Harold “Toby” Lee and sister, Betty Siekert.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will take place at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







