Led by Chiefs-Bills thriller, NFL divisional round averages record 40 million viewers

Last weekend’s four NFL divisional round playoff games averaged 40.0 million viewers on television and digital platforms, the highest on record dating back to 1988. The viewer average is a 7% increase over last year and a 5% jump from…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







