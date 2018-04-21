Lechleiter, Kenneth Joseph, age 68, of Lacrosse

Kenneth Joseph Lechleiter, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on April 9th at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on August 16, 1949 in Greenville, OH to Roman and Mary (Monnin) Lechleiter. He attended Wright State University and obtained his degree in Chemistry. He was married to Connie (Baltes) on April 12, 1974.

Ken enjoyed working on his hobby farm with family by gardening, raising animals and working with homeopathic medicine. He also loved spending time reading with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Connie, father Roman and sister Karen Differt.

Ken is survived by his mother Mary (Monnin) Lechleiter, Mauston, WI, daughter Maria Blake, Woodcliff Lake, NJ, daughter Ann Puck (Don) Sparta, WI, son Joseph Lechleiter, Stevens Point, WI, son Justin Lechleiter (Tom Bertram), Stevens Point, WI, daughter Sara Knutson, Necedah, WI, daughter Michelle Matzinger (Jeff), Necedah, WI, daughter Danielle Ard (Michael), Necedah, WI, and daughter Laura Lechleiter, Stevens Point, WI and 12 grandchildren. He was also survived by his brother Dr. Michael Lechleiter, New Orleans, LA, brother, Kevin Lechleiter, Jefferson, LA, sister Carlyn Thomas (Brian), Necedah, WI. He had many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends. He was especially close to his nephew Ethan.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.