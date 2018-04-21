Learn about the latest advances in hearing technology

Americans love their electronics: smart phones, tablets, computers, digital cameras, HDTVs, MP3 players, and even hearing aids…that’s right – sleek, state-of-the-art, life-altering hearing aids.

At its best, technology offers solutions, enriches life, and helps its users to be more efficient. Today’s modern hearing aids do all that and more. Like other highly-styled electronic devices, hearing instruments are contoured, futuristic, and often so discreet that they are virtually invisible. Technology advances have proven to make hearing aids an ‘anti-aging’ tool that can help keep individuals socially, mentally and physically active.

For about 48 million Americans, hearing loss is a part of life. Most frequently, it results from repeat exposure to environments with extended periods of loud noises such as concerts, nightclubs, sporting events, crowded restaurants, and even some workplaces.

When ignored and left unaddressed, hearing loss can keep you from enjoying life to the fullest. It isolates and debilitates. It diminishes quality of life. It can even take a toll on financial wellbeing by cutting into an individual’s earnings potential due to increased difficulty communicating with others on the job. Perhaps the most troublesome issues though, are the barriers and unnecessary strains it adds to even the best of relationships.

If you or someone you love has been living with unaddressed hearing loss, there is hope! The overwhelming majority of people with hearing loss can benefit from hearing devices; and eight out of 10 hearing aid users say they are satisfied with the changes that have occurred in their lives specifically due to their hearing instruments – from how they feel about themselves to the positive effects hearing aids have had on their social and work lives.

If you are ready to get back what you’ve been missing, and would like to learn more about the latest advancements in hearing aid technology, make plans to attend a free informational event at the Delton Family Medical Center on Tuesday, May 8, beginning at 10:30 am. The Mile Bluff audiology team, along with a guest presenter, will be on-hand to talk to you about the help that is available.

You will learn about cutting-edge hearing aid technology, and the different options that are offered. There are styles that appeal to the fashion-conscious, the trendsetter, the party-goer, the intellectual, the active sports enthusiast, the cautious grandmother, the romantic, the weekend warrior, and even the guy just tired of arguing with his wife and kids about the volume of the television.

Call Mile Bluff’s hearing experts at 608-847-1414 to reserve your spot for the May 8 event in Lake Delton. You can also register online at milebluff.com. Reservations are preferred, but not required. Refreshments will be served.

