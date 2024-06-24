Leak, Shirley Kay Age 79 of Mauston

Shirley Kay (Rieck) Leak entered her heavenly home on June 20th, 2024, where she is now singing, talking, and laughing again after an 8-year battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.

Shirley was born March 6th, 1945, in Sparta Wisconsin to William and Violet Rieck. She grew up in Kendall on the family farm where she loved exploring the woods and getting into mischief with her 2 brothers Charlie and Alan (Butch). In 1963 Shirley graduated from Royal High School in Elroy. After graduating high school Shirley and her best friend Phyllis moved to Milwaukee to begin exploring the world.

On April 3rd of 1965, Shirley was united in marriage to the love of her life Duane (Pete) Leak in Kendall, Wisconsin. In 1966 after deciding that Milwaukee wasn’t their final home, they chose Mauston, Wisconsin to be their forever home. While living in Mauston, Shirley enjoyed working at Curan & Curan Law Firm and Hess Memorial Hospital while she searched for her ideal career. She found that at Walker Stainless for 34 years where she not only enjoyed her co-workers but also the customers that she assisted daily. Shirely and Pete enjoyed bowling weekly in league and playing cards with family and friends.

Shirley’s biggest joys were found in the birth of her two children Dennis and Susan. She was an active mother that enjoyed reading books, playing games, bike rides, and assisting in their FFA, 4-H, and church activities.

Music was always one of Shirley’s biggest passions. She loved listening to music; Elvis and the Statler Brothers were common artists to be heard coming out of the record player on the weekends. Shirley also enjoyed singing in the St. Paul’s church choir and performing at nursing homes with her brother Butch and neighbor Bob Pellegrin. Shirley’s faith found her volunteering for the church library and as a youth group leader. It was common to find Shirley reading her romance novels, competitively playing cards with co-workers and her daughter Sue and her son-in-law Tony and baking her famous oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Saturdays were spent cheering on the Wisconsin Badger football team and Sunday’s you would find Shirley in church, making a delicious roast, and then watching the Green Bay Packers.

Her four grandchildren Jerome, Courtney, Sydney, and Jacob brought excitement to her life. She loved spending time with them and spoiling them. Baking her famous cookies, mini golfing, shopping trips, and Christmas wish lists were always exciting experiences. Shirley’s special “kid wine” was always a treat for the grandkids on holidays and special occasions.

Shirley loved traveling with family and friends. Florida and Disney World were family favorites where they enjoyed rides, parades, and beaches. Wintertime in Biloxi, Mississippi and other warm destinations with their best friends Phyllis and Hank was always an adventure. After retirement casino trips were part of Shirley’s exploring with her cousin Lucy and her husband Dave.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving and caring husband Duane; children Dennis (Corina) Leak of New Lisbon, and Sue (Tony) Seebecker of Algona, Iowa. Her precious grandchildren: Jerome (Cassie) Leak of Mauston, Courney (Joe) Cook of Necedah, Sydney, and Jacob Seebecker of Algona, Iowa. Great Grandsons; Kyan and Kolt Leak of Mauston. Step-Grandchildren Cole Haschke of New Lisbon, Cade (Adele) Haschke of Silverdale, Washington, and Cody Haschke of West Salem. Shirley is also survived by her brother Alan (Darlene) Rieck, Brothers in laws; Darryl (Karen) Klawitter, David (Joan) Leak, Sister-in-law; Sherry Shields. Best Friends; Phyllis and Hank Betthauser and Mary Pellegrin.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents William and Violet Rieck, mother and father-in-law Leilah and Harold Leak, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Linda Rieck, sister- in-laws; Shirley Klawitter and Joanne Leak and brother-in laws; Roger Leak and Mike Shields.

A special thank you to Shirely’s care givers while at home, the staff at Crestview nursing home, Cristina Custer, APNP and Dr. James Logan MD.

Memorials may be given to St Paul Lutheran Church Library Fund or St Jude’s Children Hospital in Shirley’s name.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave, Mauston. Pastor Russell Wilke, III will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday at the church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.