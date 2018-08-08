Leah Vukmir – 'Always'? No. Leah Vukmir didn't back Donald Trump until after he won the presidential nomination

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | ‘Always’? No. Leah Vukmir didn’t back Donald Trump until after he won the presidential nomination



Leah Vukmir blasted Kevin Nicholson, her opponent for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, for running a digital ad that undercuts her declarations of support for President Donald Trump. The winner of their Aug. 14, 2018 primary will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter: @PolitiFactWisc. In a July 31, 2018 interview on the national Fox Business Network, host Stuart Varney had this exchange with Vukmir about Trump: Varney: Do you back him …

Source: Politifacts.com

