Leaf it to Packers fans to rake a big green and gold 'G' in their front yard to make people smile

Charlie and Debi Nitka’s front yard on Green Bay’s east side gets a lot of smiles from people, thanks to the 20-foot Packers “G” raked in the leaves .

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment