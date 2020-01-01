Lax Man Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Igloo

A La Crosse man is accused of holding a woman hostage inside an igloo for hours. A criminal complaint claims Christopher Wisnewski punched the woman, put her in an igloo, and refused to let her leave on Christmas Eve. Wisnewski was charged Friday with six counts relating to the case, including false imprisonment. He’s being held on 500 dollar bond.

Source: WRJC.com





