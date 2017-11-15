Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for former “Bachelor” contestant Chris Soules say he performed CPR on an Iowa farmer who died after Soules rear-ended his tractor in April.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Family of 14-year-old Glendale boy who died by suicide says he was bullied at school6 hours ago
- Brown Co. teen suspected of shooting man over girl7 hours ago
- Door County Board passes $77 million budget Tuesday7 hours ago
- 3 arrested at Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site in Wisconsin7 hours ago
- Target sees highly competitive holiday on the way7 hours ago
- PolitiFact: How often is Scott Walker at events open to the public?7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Caller reports wrong-way driver7 hours ago
- Ex-employee of Iowa car dealership charged with theft7 hours ago
- Racine County dog has ‘sex change’ to save his life7 hours ago
- New Lisbon School Board Approves Short-Term Borrowing7 hours ago
- Scot Ross – How often does Gov. Scott Walker, seeking re-election in 2018, hold even...8 hours ago
- 7 injured, 5 teens behind bars: Police chase ends in Milwaukee crash8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.