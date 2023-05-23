Lawyer who spat on anti-racism protester picks jail over probation
A white lawyer who spat on a Black high school student during an anti-racism march in suburban Milwaukee in 2020 has chosen jail over probation. Shorewood attorney Stephanie Rapkin was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April in connection with…
Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable, Latino community says. What happens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
DNR recommends getting passes online
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM
Get your vehicle or trail pass before visiting one of Wisconsin’s many outdoor recreation areas. Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state bike trails. If you’re headed to one this weekend, you’ll need a daily or […]
Shooter in Janesville workplace killing pleads guilty to lesser charge
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM
A man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a Janesville workplace has taken a plea deal. Judge Barbara McCrory laid out the terms for 24-year-old Kevin Todd Tuesday in Rock County Court, reducing the original charge of first degree intentional […]
As mental health needs surge in rural areas, bipartisan bill would expand services
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The lasting impacts of COVID-19, which only further isolated people working the land, exposed a latent if pervasive mental health crisis among farmers and ranchers.
Why is the Black infant mortality rate in Wisconsin still three times higher than the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The two key drivers of Wisconsin's racial gap in infant mortality rates are low birthweights and sudden unexpected infant death.
U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action looms. How would UW-Madison student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
In California, a state where affirmative action is already banned, research showed "dramatic declines" in Black and Hispanic enrollment at flagship universities.
Door County cherries to be put in special summer soda from Sprecher Brewing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Made from tart cherry juice sourced in Door County, the limited-edition summer soda pop will be available at select retailers.
How could Chicago sell Lake Michigan water to Joliet, 35 miles away? Five questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM
Illinois doesn't need approval from the other states and provinces to divert Lake Michigan's water to new communities.
Green Bay and Madison are among best places to live in 2023-24 U.S. News Report;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:34 PM
Wisconsin cities were prominently featured in U.S. News & World Report's Best States rankings report.
