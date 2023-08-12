Lawsuit targets Wisconsin legislative districts resembling Swiss cheese

A common practice in drawing state legislative districts has come under question in Wisconsin, where a lawsuit is seeking to reshape voting districts before the 2024 elections. At issue is a traditional redistricting requirement that districts be contiguous. Nationally, that…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.