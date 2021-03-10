Lawsuit seeks to block Republicans from hiring outside lawyers for the coming fight over redistricting
The Republicans who control the Legislature agreed in December and January to spend $1 million or more in taxpayer money this year in anticipation of redistricting litigation.
Lawsuit seeks to block Republicans from hiring outside lawyers for the coming fight over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM
'We've heard loudly': People with pre-existing conditions to be eligible for COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM
People with some pre-existing conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1C of Wisconsin's rollout, to be announced this week.
Oneida man charged with attempted homicide, accused of shooting at Oneida Tribal Police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM
Carl King, 30, is charged with attempted homicide for shooting at a tribal police officer on Feb. 21
Suring elected official, substitute teacher faces more charges alleging sexual assault of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM
John Fredenburgh had worked as a substitute teacher in recent months. He was arrested Feb. 28.
Wisconsin assisted living residents were prioritized for vaccine, but delay starting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM
Wisconsin had enough doses to begin shots weeks earlier in assisted living. Officials cited limited supply and prioritizing health care workers.
April 6 election: Four candidates vie for 3 seats on Pulaski Village Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM
There are four candidates going after three seats on the Pulaski Village Board in the spring nonpartisan election on April 6.
Democrats, Green Bay mayor accuse conservative website of false report on city election,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM
Mayor Eric Genrich disputes a claim by a rightwing website that the city gave absentee ballot access to a man with ties to the Democratic Party.
Bice: Wisconsin superintendent candidate Deb Kerr should 'come clean' over 2010 financial...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM
Then-Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr placed the business manager on paid leave after discovering the district had overdrawn its bank accounts by $500,000.
Green Bay man arrested following armed standoff with police while woman and baby in...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on March 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Deputies tried to stop a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 151 south near Highway 23 for speeding, and a high-speed chase ensued, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office.
