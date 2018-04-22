Lawrence University fund raising for full scholarships

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) – Lawrence University is close to reaching a level of endowment that would allow it to cover tuition and fees for students who can’t afford the school’s tuition. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that tuition for the 2018-19 academic year at the Appleton university will cost almost $58,000. The university started a fund raising campaign in 2014 called "Full Speed to Full Need" with the goal of raising $85 million. The fund is currently at more than $74 mil…

Source: WAOW.com

