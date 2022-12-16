Lawrence, Ronald K. Age 86 of Camp Douglas

Ronald K. Lawrence Sr., age 86, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Our Town Tomah Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas, WI. Pastor Shane Haynes will officiate. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for a visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.