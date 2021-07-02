Lawmakers wait for Evers to act on state budget

Republican legislative leaders are urging the governor to sign the state budget bill passed this week. For the first time in 14 years, the two-year spending plan got bipartisan support. Seven Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly joined Republicans in voting for it this week. Governor Tony Evers said in Green Bay Thursday that […]

