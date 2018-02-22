Lawmakers to pass Gov. Scott Walker's $100 child tax credit rebate and sales tax holiday Thursday
Wisconsin would offer a one-time $100 per child tax rebate to parents, a weekend sales tax holiday for all consumers and a bailout to Kimberly-Clark Corp. to save two paper plants, under bills expected to pass the Assembly Thursday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
