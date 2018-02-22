Wisconsin would offer a one-time $100 per child tax rebate to parents, a weekend sales tax holiday for all consumers and a bailout to Kimberly-Clark Corp. to save two paper plants, under bills expected to pass the Assembly Thursday.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.