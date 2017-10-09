Lawmakers schedule hearing on ‘sanctuary city’ bill

Legislation that would ban so-called “sanctuary cities” in Wisconsin has been scheduled for a public hearing at the state Capitol. The bill, introduced by Republican state Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater), is set to go before the Senate’s Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee on Thursday. It would prohibit local governments from passing rules or resolutions that […]

