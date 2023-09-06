Lawmakers propose bill to criminalize possession of child sex dolls

At the Capitol, lawmakers are proposing a bill to criminalize possession of child sex dolls in Wisconsin. Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona) is the bill‘s author in the Senate. “I have a hard time believing that someone who possesses this kind of doll would not also be acting out their desire in a way that involved […] Source: WRN.com







