Lawmakers pass Kimberly-Clark aid, $100 child tax credit rebate and sales tax holiday
Wisconsin would offer a bailout to Kimberly-Clark Corp., a $100 per child tax rebate to parents and a weekend sales tax holiday for all consumers under bills the Assembly passed.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Latest: Ban proposed on young buying assault rifles5 hours ago
- Zeitler, Spartans blitz Comets in 87-65 “Senior Night” win on WBDK6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly passes plan to aid Kimberly-Clark6 hours ago
- Lawmakers pass Kimberly-Clark aid, $100 child tax credit rebate and sales tax holiday6 hours ago
- The Latest: Assembly passes ‘straw’ gun purchases bill6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly OKs child credit, sales tax holiday6 hours ago
- State Assembly passes bill giving paper giant Kimberly-Clark tax breaks modeled on Foxconn...6 hours ago
- Parents voice frustrations over Tomahawk school threat7 hours ago
- Assembly approves funding for new prison and county prosecutors7 hours ago
- Wausau radiothon raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital8 hours ago
- Tax credit bill passes the Wisconsin Assembly9 hours ago
- Diane Roberts Johnson11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.