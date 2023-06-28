Lawmakers initially wanted UW bill to apply an admissions guarantee to every high school in the country
Marquette poll shows a tight Republican primary with DeSantis running strong against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM
Joe Biden runs ahead of both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in theoretical general election matchups, with the Florida governor running closer.
Moped crash kills Milwaukee-area man in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM
The incident in the Town of Liberty Grove is the third fatal crash on Door County roads in 2023, all single-vehicle accidents.
Air quality map: Detroit, Chicago among Midwest cities impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke
by USA TODAY on June 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM
Chicago and Detroit are among the cities in the Midwest impacted by smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Lawmakers initially wanted UW bill to apply an admissions guarantee to every high school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM
A nationwide policy could have guaranteed UW admission to 168,000 students in the top 5% of their high school classes.
'No, not again': Missing Sauk County boy has family ties to 31-year-old Appleton cold case
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM
"The ground search has mostly turned to patrol searches," Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Monday.
See photos from Play-by-Play Theatre's 'Macbeth' at Whitney Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM
Swords, spells and a standing ovation for Play-by-Play Theatre's production of Shakespeare's Macbeth for Theatre in the Park
Marquette Law is releasing its 75th Wisconsin survey today. Here's what's new about this...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Marquette's Charles Franklin is making major changes to the way he conducts his survey amid the growing obstacles facing traditional polling.
Menominee Nation among first tribes to get funding to build small businesses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The tribe is receiving $2 million from the White House's American Rescue Plan for small business support.
Green Bay Police prepares for NFL draft by buying bicycles to develop a mobile response...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM
The Green Bay Police Department will buy 27 bicycles from a local shop to create a mobile response team for large events. Looking at you, NFL draft.
