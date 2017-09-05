Lawmakers end state budget stalemate over transportation funding

After holding up passage of the state budget for more than two months, the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has approved a plan to fund Wisconsin road projects. The package endorsed by majority Republicans late Tuesday night with no votes from Democrats includes about $400 million in borrowing for roads, cuts 200 positions at the state […]

Source: WRN.com

