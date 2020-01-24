Lawmakers Debating What to Do With $800 Million Surplus
The state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau is predicting over 800-million dollars in tax surplus for the state this year, thanks to higher than expected corporate taxes. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he’s happy to hear that because it means more money for the state’s rainy day fund. He said “it will add to the cushion should we have a downturn any time in the future, there will be more resources there.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’d rather roll out property tax relief for the state.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Six UW-Platteville students monitored for coronavirus, as second U.S. case confirmed in Ch...35 mins ago
- Nekoosa man gets 72 months in federal prison for gun violation47 mins ago
- Many questions remain a week after Wausau police shooting, including names of those involv...59 mins ago
- Wisconsin Unemployment Inches Up to 3.4 Percent in December1 hour ago
- La Farge Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident1 hour ago
- Lawmakers Debating What to Do With $800 Million Surplus1 hour ago
- Evers’ Calls for Special Session on Ag Bills, Vos says Not Yet11 hours ago
- Baldwin Asking FDA Commissioner to Join ‘Dairy Labeling’ Fight11 hours ago
- Winn Honored as DBA Advocate of the Year11 hours ago
- Vos says Assembly won’t be on floor next week13 hours ago
- State to collect more in revenue than projected24 hours ago
- Morrow leaves Marquette basketball1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.