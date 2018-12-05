Lawmakers approve GOP lame duck agenda
A long 24 hours of debates, caucuses and voting ended early Wednesday morning as Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature pushed through legislation limiting the powers of incoming Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, and limiting the time frame for municipalities to offer early absentee voting. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz called out the […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Other Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/49 hours ago
- SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/49 hours ago
- SCC Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/49 hours ago
- Lawmakers approve GOP lame duck agenda9 hours ago
- Governor Walker Lights Capitol Christmas Tree13 hours ago
- Wisconsin, U.S. Cheese Production Climbed in October13 hours ago
- Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship Receives Grant to Recruit, Support Veterans13 hours ago
- Xcel CEO offers clean energy goal16 hours ago
- Bills debated amid protests16 hours ago
- Roundabouts in early designs16 hours ago
- Republicans plan vote Tuesday or early Wednesday on curbing powers of Gov.-elect Tony Ever...21 hours ago
- Mike McCarthy shouts last 'Challenge' for Cellcom1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.