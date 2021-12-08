Lawmaker Wants Wisconsin Horses, Buggies To Be Registered

One Republican state lawmaker wants Wisconsin horses and buggies to be registered. State Representative Alex Dallman is backing a plan to let counties set up their own registration process for animal-drawn vehicles. The idea was proposed last year at the Capitol but didn’t get the needed support. Dallman says there are many horse-drawn buggies or carts in Wisconsin’s rural areas. He says registering them would make it easier for authorities to help when there has been an accident. The registration would include a fee capped at 100 dollars.

Source: WRJC.com







