Lawmaker wants to end state sales taxes on menstrual products

Women would no longer be required to pay state sales taxes on menstrual products, under a bill being reintroduced at the Capitol this fall. State Representative Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) says the so-called “tampon tax” puts an unfair burden on women, who don’t get to choose how their body works. “This is an example of a […]

