Lawmaker wants red light cameras for Milwaukee
Following several deaths and injuries in Milwaukee due to reckless driving, a Democratic state lawmaker is pushing for legislation that would allow the city to use cameras to help enforce traffic laws. Under current state law, police are not allowed to use the devices to catch speeders or those running red lights. A bill from […]
Source: WRN.com
