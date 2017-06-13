Lawmaker wants life jackets optional on stand-up paddle boards

A state lawmaker wants to make life jackets optional for adults using stand-up paddle boards. The water craft have exploded in popularity in recent years, as have the number of people cited for not wearing or having a personal flotation device available while using one. State Representative Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc) says it’s unreasonable for hundreds […]

