Lawmaker says Safe Haven Laws may have prevented newborn death
The discovery of an infant's body in Whitewater over the weekend need not have happened. Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the state's Safe Haven Laws provide an opportunity to surrender a newborn child to law enforcement or a hospital up to 72 hours after birth with zero questions asked. Hospitals, law enforcement, and the state […]
-
by Bob Hague on March 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM
The discovery of an infant’s body in Whitewater over the weekend need not have happened. Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the state’s Safe Haven Laws provide an opportunity to surrender a newborn child to law […]
-
Tammy Baldwin joins a bipartisan push to expand a crackdown on foreign tech and look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM
Tammy Baldwin joined a Senate push to protect against foreign tech companies after Rep. Mike Gallagher signed onto a House measure aimed at TikTok.
-
Q&A: Meet Claude Tiller, one of the final candidates for Green Bay Schools' superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM
Claude Tiller currently works as an assistant superintendent in Detroit Public Schools, a district of 53,000 students and over 100 schools.
-
Green Bay City Council votes to take charge of City Hall audio-recording equipment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Letters from two employees to City Council members said situations at City Hall left them in fear for their safety
-
Republicans signal they will block policies requiring meningitis vaccination for 7th...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM
The Evers administration is promoting meningitis vaccination for 7th graders and new rules for chickenpox vaccinations for school age children.
-
Kewaunee High School student is testing his culinary skills in SkillsUSA Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM
The SkillsUSA contest is judged not just on taste and presentation but professional kitchen skills, with the winner advancing to nationals in Atlanta
-
Bank of Luxemburg receives state of Wisconsin grant for worker training
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM
The grant from the state's Fast Forward program will help provide leadership skills and possible future wage increases to six current employees
-
Group opposing F-35s at Truax dismissive of Baldwin outreach
by Bob Hague on March 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office announced last week that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is receiving a federal grant to conduct community outreach, noise mitigation planning, and prepare for arrival of F-35 fighter jets at […]
-
Wisconsin's $7 billion surplus does not mean spending opportunities are unlimited, a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2023 at 8:25 PM
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report says if Gov. Tony Evers' full budget is adopted deficits could arise, despite a record $7 billion state surplus.
