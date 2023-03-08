Lawmaker says Safe Haven Laws may have prevented newborn death

The discovery of an infant’s body in Whitewater over the weekend need not have happened. Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the state’s Safe Haven Laws provide an opportunity to surrender a newborn child to law enforcement or a hospital up to 72 hours after birth with zero questions asked. Hospitals, law enforcement, and the state […] Source: WRN.com







