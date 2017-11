Lawmaker proposes bill targeting ‘catfishing’

A proposed bill scheduled for a public hearing at the Capitol later this week would target a practice called “catfishing.” The legislation from state Representative Bob Kulp (R-Stratford) would make it a misdemeanor to impersonate someone or use a false name on social media in order intimidate, harass, or receive some other benefit. Kulp says […]

