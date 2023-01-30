'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. Williams’ family said in statement Monday that she died in Los Angeles Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams credits…

